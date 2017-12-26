search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No more interested in husband, 4 month pregnant woman hangs self in Andhra

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2017, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 12:59 pm IST
The woman, who was married in August, recorded a selfie video before committing suicide.
A pregnant woman from Andhra Pradesh's West Godvari district allegedly hanged herself to death after recording a selfie video. (Representational Image)
 A pregnant woman from Andhra Pradesh's West Godvari district allegedly hanged herself to death after recording a selfie video. (Representational Image)

West Godvari (Andhra Pradesh): A pregnant woman from Andhra Pradesh's West Godvari district allegedly hanged herself to death after recording a selfie video.

The woman, who was four-months pregnant was married in August. In the video, she had said that she is not interested in her husband.

 

The woman is apparently heard saying, "Sorry mom and dad, I cannot continue my relationship with my husband. Please take all money and other articles that you have given at the time of marriage as dowry and settle the matter with him."

The dead woman was expected to meet her parents ahead of the Sankranti festival.

A case has been registered under section 174 CRPC and a probe on the matter has been initiated, confirmed Mrls Murthy, Inspector, Tadepalligudem Town.

Tags: pregnant woman commits suicide, woman unhappy with marriage, suicide, woman records selfie video before committing suicide
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore undecided over Virat Kohli retention?

The new IPL policy will see teams pay the highest amount from the guideline or actual price, meaning more money spent on retentions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: From Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon to Mumbai reception

After Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon and Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host wedding reception in Mumbai, which is expected to be attended by Bollywood biggies, Indian cricket team stars and industrialists. (Photo: Twitter / Instagram / PTI)
 

Christmas 2017: Real-life Santa leaves wads of cash for over 60 houses

The cash-filled envelopes had a simple message: 'Jesus loves you'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mum shocked when pup she gifts daughter has both private parts

The condition, which sees Emily Scott’s pet having both male and female private parts is extremely rare. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Here are all the details of Mumbai event

After a grand reception in New Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gearing up to host the Mumbai wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Twenty20 Rankings: India move up to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah slip

India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in the list, which is led by Pakistan with 124 points. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat chief minister, Nitin Patel his deputy

Vijay Rupani took the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

In retaliation to ceasefire, Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pak troops: Sources

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Join naxals, we'll pump you with bullets: MoS Hansraj Ahir to doctors

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir was speaking at the inauguration of a 24x7 store for generic medicines at a government-run hospital in eastern Maharashtra's Chandrapur, which he represents in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Year ender 2017: Voices muted, lives of journalists lost in quest for truth

From left to right: Naveen Gupta, Sudip Datta Bhaumik, Gauri Lankesh, Santanu Bhaumik, Rajesh Sheoran

Will take decision on political debut on Dec 31, says superstar Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth is meeting his fans for six days in Chennai, beginning December 26. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham