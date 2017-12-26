search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Happy that family reunited, says kin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRIYANKA NAVALKAR
Published Dec 26, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 9:05 am IST
Another relative, who spoke to this newspaper, said he hoped Pakistan would free Kulbhushan.
Another relative, who spoke to this newspaper, said he hoped Pakistan would free Kulbhushan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Another relative, who spoke to this newspaper, said he hoped Pakistan would free Kulbhushan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: “We are just extremely happy that the family reunited after 21 long months in Islamabad. Once they come back, we will ask what happened there and will worry about the rest later,” said an elated Subhash Jadhav, the brother of navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (47). 

Another relative, who spoke to this newspaper, said he hoped Pakistan would free Kulbhushan. 

 

Vijay Konjiya, a close friend of the Jadhavs said in excitement, “This is a very happy news for all of us who know the Jadhavs because we know how much the family wanted to meet Kulbhushan. Right now, the fact that the family is reunited is much more important than the amount of time they spend together.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a relative told this paper, “Kulbhushan’s mother and wife must be exhilarated after looking at him. I cannot even imagine the look on their faces. We are just waiting to see them, so that we will feel the same joy that they felt while meeting him.”

However, Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh, who died in a Lahore jail in 2013, said in Chandigarh that Pakistan played a “cruel joke” by not allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother freely and dubbed the entire exercise a “drama”. “When it was held under such tight security and close relatives are separated by a glass screen, it has little meaning,” she said.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore undecided over Virat Kohli retention?

The new IPL policy will see teams pay the highest amount from the guideline or actual price, meaning more money spent on retentions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: From Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon to Mumbai reception

After Italy wedding, Finland honeymoon and Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will host wedding reception in Mumbai, which is expected to be attended by Bollywood biggies, Indian cricket team stars and industrialists. (Photo: Twitter / Instagram / PTI)
 

Christmas 2017: Real-life Santa leaves wads of cash for over 60 houses

The cash-filled envelopes had a simple message: 'Jesus loves you'. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mum shocked when pup she gifts daughter has both private parts

The condition, which sees Emily Scott’s pet having both male and female private parts is extremely rare. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: Here are all the details of Mumbai event

After a grand reception in New Delhi, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gearing up to host the Mumbai wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Twenty20 Rankings: India move up to 2nd spot, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah slip

India have moved up from their pre-series tally of 119 points to 121 points. They have leapfrogged England, New Zealand and the West Indies to move from fifth to second position in the list, which is led by Pakistan with 124 points. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

107-yr-old wishes to meet 'handsome' Rahul on birthday; Cong chief calls her

A 107-year-old woman had a wish to meet 47-year-old young Gandhi family member and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on her birthday on Monday. (Photo: File)

DMK forms panel to probe bypoll debacle

DMK Working President MK Stalin

TTV Dhinakaran win a fraud on people: O Panneerselvam

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam

None of us met Jayalalithaa in Apollo: O Panneerselvam

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is AIADMK co-coordinator, and Deputy CM and party’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam at a crucial meeting in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Not surprised at AIADMK blaming oppositionn for bypoll debacle: DMDK prez Vijayakanth

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham