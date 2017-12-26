In retaliation to ceasefire, Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pak troops: Sources

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir: In retaliation to an earlier ceasefire violation, the Indian Army soldiers crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday and killed three Pakistani troops, as per Intelligence sources.

One Pakistani soldier was also injured.

This was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army strongly retaliated, but three jawans and one Major lost their lives in the firing that took place.

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the Army conducted in response to Uri Attack.

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.

Eleven days later, the Army conducted surgical strikes across the LoC and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.