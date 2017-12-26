search on deccanchronicle.com
After Omani husband gives talaq over phone, Hyd woman seeks Swaraj's help

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2017, 8:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 8:12 pm IST
Ghousia Begum married Omani national Zahran Al Rajhi, 60, after he fulfilled all rules and regulations of his country to marry her.
The woman has requested both Sushma Swaraj and the Telangana government to avail justice in my matter. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad, who was allegedly divorced by her Omani husband over a phone call, has requested External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and the Telangana government to look into the matter.

Ghousia Begum, a resident of Old City of Hyderabad, said: "In 2008, my marriage was solemnised with 60-year-old Omani national Zahran Al Rajhi, after he fulfilled all the rules and regulations of his country to marry me. He had promised to take me to Oman and also buy me a house in Hyderabad, but he betrayed me."

 

"My husband used to visit Hyderabad and stay with me. He used to send Rs 16,000-Rs 17,000 per month from Oman. On August 15, 2017, I received a call from him when he pronounced Talaq over phone. I tried to contact him again, but he is not taking my calls or calling back," she added.

Ghousia has sought the help of Swaraj and the Telangana government in getting justice.

"I request EAM Sushma Swaraj and the Telangana government to avail justice in my matter and inquire with him," she added.

After the Supreme Court declared the practice of instant divorce 'void, illegal and unconstitutional', the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet on December 15 approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq illegal.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will now introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha.

The drafted bill says: "Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal."

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine for violators.

The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.

It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

It shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.

