  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Nov 2022 Planners of 26/11 Mu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Planners of 26/11 Mumbai attacks must be brought to justice: Jaishankar

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 26, 2022, 10:40 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2022, 10:40 am IST
Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)
 Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Terrorism threatens humanity, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, as he remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

He also said those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice.

"Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," Jaishankar tweeted.

In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks killing at least 166 people and leaving 300 wounded.

Last month, India hosted the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC).

After the meeting, a Delhi Declaration was issued which underlined that terrorists' opportunity to access safe havens continues to be a significant concern and that all Member States must cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.
The Declaration also recognized that terrorism in all forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

During UNSC's special meeting, Jaishankar highlighted that the global threat of terrorism is growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, despite the UNSC's best efforts to combat the "gravest threat to humanity".

"Terrorism remains the gravest threat to humanity. The UN Security Council in the past two decades has evolved an important architecture built, primarily around the counter-terrorism sanctions regime to combat this menace. This has effectively put the countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a state-funded enterprise."

"Despite this, the threat of terrorism is only growing and expanding, particularly in Asia and Africa, as successive reports of 1267 sanctions committee monitoring reports have highlighted," he added.

Jaishnkar told CTC members that their presence in Delhi at the special meeting demonstrated the importance that the UNSC member states and a wide range of stakeholders, place on this critical and emerging facet of terrorism.

...
Tags: external affairs minister (eam) s. jaishankar, 2008 mumbai terror attacks, 26/11 anniversary
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

'For timely justice, our judiciary is taking a lot of steps': PM Modi

President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI)

BJP is in power in Gujarat due to Congress's incapability: Owaisi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Karnataka govt mulling implementation of uniform civil code: CM

Making RT-PCR test mandatory for unvaccinated people at airports does not make sense., says a section of scientists. (PTI file image)

Outdated COVID travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience to people



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mangaluru blast accused got ISIS training, taught same to over 40 people: Minister

A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said that the explosion was an 'act of terror'. (Photo: PTI)

India now honours unsung heroes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governer Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Gujarat: Three held for flying camera-drone near venue of Modi's rally

Flying of drones near the venue had been banned by the district collector for security reasons. (Image: AFP/representational purpose)

CM Bommai condemns painting of pro-Maharashtra slogans on K'taka buses

Reports from Pune said a group of activists allegedly from a pro-Marathi outfit painted state-owned buses with slogans such as

SC asks Centre to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel

Election Commissioner Arun Goel (Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->