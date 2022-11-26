Golconda stepwells, Kamareddy fort among Unesco winners

The stepwells of Golconda won the award of distinction, after conservation works of the Qutb Shahi dynasty construction were undertaken and completed in September. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The stepwells of the Golconda fort and the Domakonda fort in Kamareddy were among the winners of Unesco’s Asia-Pacific awards for cultural heritage conservation in 2022.

The stepwells of Golconda won the award of distinction, after conservation works of the Qutb Shahi dynasty construction were undertaken and completed in September. Following the restoration, it was inaugurated by minister K.T. Rama Rao along with U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson.

At that time, Rao had said: “These structures should be sent for Unesco recognition.”

The Asia-Pacific awards were conferred on 13 projects in six countries of the region, including India, Afghanistan, China, Iran, Nepal and Thailand. The jury deliberated on 50 entries from 11 countries.

The Domakonda fort, which bagged an award of merit, was restored as part of a private initiative and was appreciated for creating community pride.

The initiative was undertaken by Anil Kamineni, a descendant of the erstwhile Domakonda Samasthan, and his wife Shobana, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, after clearances from the archaeological department.

Anil Kamineni, director of a clutch of firms, said, “The conservation work is an ongoing process which was started a few decades ago by my father K. Umapathy, and there is still work to be done.”

Shobana Kamineni said: “The process is truly sustainable with linkages between arts, crafts and culture, which is being promoted through our Domakonda fort and village development trust.”