Akbar Owaisi triggers fresh row; demands demolition of PV, NTR memorials

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 26, 2020, 5:32 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2020, 5:32 am IST
Slams TRS double standards and false promises
Akbaruddin Owaisi.
HYDERABAD: MIM Floor leader in the Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi stirred a hornet’s nest controversy by demanding demolition of Samadhis of former prime minister P. V. Narasimha Rao and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao near Hussainsagar instead of demolishing houses of poor people.

 

The Chandrayangutta MLA slammed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for making false promises to the people keeping an eye on the GHMC elections. Owaisi was speaking at an election meeting in Sultan Nagar division late Tuesday night.

He criticized the government for allegedly targeting the underprivileged while handling encroachments around water bodies and dared the party to demolish PV Ghat and NTR Ghat which are encroachments on Hussainsagar.

"If we question them, they say the Maqta Madar Sahab habitation came up illegally,” he said.

 

Owaisi claimed that when Hussainsagar was created, it was at an area of 4,700 acres. Today the area has been reduced to 700 acres. He wondered what had happened to the remaining 4,000 acres and whether the space was converted to Necklace Road and samadhis of Narasimha Rao and NTR. It may be mentioned that the TRS government is conducting centenary birthday celebrations of Narasimha Rao and had also demanded the installation of his statue in Parliament.

He said that the government is making false promises to appease voters. The government’s ‘Intensive Household Survey’ says that 6.10 lakh families were found eligible for two bedroom flats. Now they are claiming that one lakh houses are ready. Five years have lapsed but the government did not provide them shelter, he pointed out.

 

The MIM leader said thousands of youth lost their jobs during the lockdown. After the lockdown 24 lakh youth applied for jobs in Telangana Public Service Commission.

The TRS party is making tall promises for the poor this time also. He said now it promises to provide free drinking water up to 20 thousand litres. He said if they are concerned about the problems of common people, then they should waive-off electricity bills generated during the lockdown period.

He recalled that he had warned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao against supporting the Modi government when it demonetized currency and opposed when GST was introduced.

 

Owaisi said that the MIM knows how to make way for gaining the power and also knows how to topple. Now K.T. Rama Rao is saying that his party has no alliance with MIM, yes nothing wrong in it. MIM does not exist at the mercy of anyone. “We know how to snub the TRS by laying our foot on its tail”, he said.

Tags: akbaruddin owaisi, ntr statue, p v narasimha rao statue, ghmc polls


