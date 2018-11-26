search on deccanchronicle.com
Vishwa Hindu Parishad not to accept division of disputed site in Ayodhya

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Hindus now want the entire land for the temple and building a mosque here is unacceptable.
Supporters at Kar Sevak Puram workshop participate in ‘Dharam Sabha’ to push for the construction of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya on Sunday. — (PTI)
 Supporters at Kar Sevak Puram workshop participate in 'Dharam Sabha' to push for the construction of the Ram temple, in Ayodhya on Sunday. — (PTI)

Ayodhya: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has made it clear that it will not accept division of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad international vice-president Champat Rai said on Sunday said that the Vishwa Hindu Parishad wants the entire land for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

 

This is a direct challenge to the high court verdict of 2010 in which two parts of the disputed land had been given to Hindu plaintiffs and one part to the Muslim plaintiffs.

Addressing the massive crowd assembled at the Bada Bhakt Mahal Bagiya in Ayodhya on Sunday for the ‘Dharam Sabha’, Mr Rai said that the struggle for a Ram temple in Ayodhya is 500-years-old.

“Hindus now want the entire land for the temple and building a mosque here is unacceptable. Muslims should withdraw their case,” he said.

Accusing the Supreme Court of delaying its decision on the temple issue, he said that the court is not giving the issue the priority it deserves.

“We have come to remi-nd some people that the Ram temple issue did not end on December 6, 1992. It is very much alive even after 25 years.  BJP may do politics but we are not ready to accept anything less than the temple,” he said.

The Dharam Sabha began amidst tight security after recitation of ‘mantras’ and was punctuated with slogans like “Jab kesariya lehrayega, hosh thikane ayega’. 

...
