search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Shivraj Singh Chouhan sings to turn off Congress leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Nov 26, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 1:13 am IST
The Congress leaders are saying they are hungry to come to power in Madhya Pradesh.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seems to have chosen to corner his arch rival Congress with his tongue lashing as well as his vocal skills.

After giving tags of “Raja”, “Maharaja” and “Industrialist” to Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath respectively to question their ability to understand plight of the common people in the state, he has now turned to Bollywood songs to pull them up in the run up to the November 28 Assembly elections in MP.

 

“The Congress leaders are saying they are hungry to come to power in Madhya Pradesh. They are feeling suffocated for being out of power for 15 years. They are spending sleepless nights,” he said.

He then broke into the hit Bollywood song of 1970s, “Karvaat Badlete rahe sari raat hum…”

He then turned to another Bollywood song, “Tum to thahre pardeshi, saath ky nibhayoge…” to target Congress president Rahul Gandhi for promising to write off farm loans in MP within ten days of Congress returning to power in the state.  

“Rahul Gandhi will disappear after November 28 elections. But, I will alwa-ys be here to serve the people,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi is making false promises… Inko kehna Rahul Bhaiya Chand Mama tod ke lado, ye bolenge ki han chunav han chunav ke dus din baad le aayenge (Ask Rahul Gandhi to pluck moon uncle, he will promise to get moon ten days after the elections),” Mr Chouhan said while addressing election meetings at different places in the state.

Mr Chouhan had earlier on several occasions demonstrated his singing skill by reciting hymns at various religious festivals in the state.

...
Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sweetened drinks are more likely to cause diabetes than sugary foods

There are no risks associated with products with natural fructose (Photo: AFP)
 

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

Deepika Padukone at her post-wedding party.
 

Australia vs India 3rd T20: Kohli, Dhawan script series-levelling win for India

Even KL Rahul (14) and Rishabh Pant (0) could not perform, but that was not a problem for the Indian skipper as he along with Dinesh Karthik (22 not out) ensured that the visitors would cross the finish line.(Photo: AP)
 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dates for Ram temple will be announced early next year, VHP told

Seers from different ashrams gather at the programme venue as they participate in Dharam Sabha, organised by the VHP. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah accuses Congress of 'supporting urban Naxals' at Telangana poll rally

'Even if KCR, the Congress, the TDP and Communists come together, I guarantee that till the BJP government is in the Centre, religion-based reservation will not be granted,

Veteran Congressman and former Union minister C K Jaffer Sharief passes away

Family sources said Sharief was not keeping well for quite some time. He is survived by two daughters. (Photo: File/PTI)

Shiv Sena can't serve people, how can they serve Lord Ram: BJP MLA Singh

'How can Shiv Sena hijack the Ram Mandir issue?' questioned Singh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Division of disputed land not acceptable for Ram temple: VHP leader

Supporters participate in 'Dharam Sabha', being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to push for the construction of Ram temple on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham