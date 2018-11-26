Shivraj Singh Chouhan sings to turn off Congress leaders

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seems to have chosen to corner his arch rival Congress with his tongue lashing as well as his vocal skills.

After giving tags of “Raja”, “Maharaja” and “Industrialist” to Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath respectively to question their ability to understand plight of the common people in the state, he has now turned to Bollywood songs to pull them up in the run up to the November 28 Assembly elections in MP.

“The Congress leaders are saying they are hungry to come to power in Madhya Pradesh. They are feeling suffocated for being out of power for 15 years. They are spending sleepless nights,” he said.

He then broke into the hit Bollywood song of 1970s, “Karvaat Badlete rahe sari raat hum…”

He then turned to another Bollywood song, “Tum to thahre pardeshi, saath ky nibhayoge…” to target Congress president Rahul Gandhi for promising to write off farm loans in MP within ten days of Congress returning to power in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi will disappear after November 28 elections. But, I will alwa-ys be here to serve the people,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi is making false promises… Inko kehna Rahul Bhaiya Chand Mama tod ke lado, ye bolenge ki han chunav han chunav ke dus din baad le aayenge (Ask Rahul Gandhi to pluck moon uncle, he will promise to get moon ten days after the elections),” Mr Chouhan said while addressing election meetings at different places in the state.

Mr Chouhan had earlier on several occasions demonstrated his singing skill by reciting hymns at various religious festivals in the state.