Rajasthan Congress expels 28 rebel leaders ahead of December 7 polls

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2018, 9:22 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 9:22 am IST
According to a party spokesperson, the action was initiated on the direction of state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.
These leaders had filed nominations as Independent against the Congress candidates in different constituencies, the spokesperson said. (Photo: ANI)
 These leaders had filed nominations as Independent against the Congress candidates in different constituencies, the spokesperson said.

Jaipur: The Congress on Sunday expelled its 28 leaders in Rajasthan, including nine former MLAs and an ex-Union minister, for filing nominations against the party's official candidates.

According to a party spokesperson, the action was initiated on the direction of state Congress chief Sachin Pilot.

 

The leaders against whom the action were taken include former Union minister Mahadev Singh khandela, ex-legislators Sanyam Lodha, Nathu Ram Sinodiya, Naval Kishore Meena, Khushveer Singh, Sohan Nayak, C S Baid, Ramesh Chand Khandelwal and Ramesh Khinchi.

These leaders had filed nominations as Independent against the Congress candidates in different constituencies, the spokesperson said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.

...
