Nation, Current Affairs

Got sanction to try Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case: CBI to court

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 2:59 pm IST
The court however extended till December 18 the protection granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest.
The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The CBI Monday informed a Delhi court that it has procured the requisite sanction from the authorities concerned to prosecute former Union minister P Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The court however extended till December 18 the protection granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest after the Central Bureau of Investigation said it needed two weeks to get sanction against other accused in the case. 

 

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal, while the ED is probing alleged money-laundering related to the deal.

Tags: aircel-maxis case, p chidambaram questioned, karti chidambaram
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




