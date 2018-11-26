search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Mr stupid': BJP slams Navjot Sidhu over 'obscene' remark on Indore mayor

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2018, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 2:43 pm IST
'Taali thoko aur iske sath mahapaur ko bhi thoko,' (clap your hands and also hit the mayor), Sidhu said.
BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi called Sidhu 'Mr stupid' and demanded his apology over the 'obscene remark'. (Photo: File)
 BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi called Sidhu 'Mr stupid' and demanded his apology over the 'obscene remark'. (Photo: File)

Indore: The ruling BJP demanded an apology from Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday for his alleged offensive remark against the woman mayor of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a silent protest in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya near the Rajwada Palace in Indore.

 

At a recent campaign rally in Indore ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Sidhu had criticised Indore Mayor Malini Lakshmansingh Gaur over a demolition drive in the city.

"Taali thoko aur iske sath mahapaur ko bhi thoko," (clap your hands and also hit the mayor), he had said, accusing Gaur and the municipal administration of demolishing people's houses without paying them compensation.

"Taali thoko" (clap your hands) is Sidhu's famous refrain at a television comedy show where he appears.

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi called Sidhu "Mr stupid" and demanded his apology over the "obscene remark".

...
Tags: bjp, congress, navjot singh sidhu, malini lakshmansingh gaur, meenakshi lekhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
 

When Sourav Ganguly gave a comical reply to Pervez Musharraf's question on MS Dhoni

Although it was difficult to break into a team with extraordinary names, 23-year-old Dhoni back then had done enough to capture everyone’s attention with his unique talent. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sweetened drinks are more likely to cause diabetes than sugary foods

There are no risks associated with products with natural fructose (Photo: AFP)
 

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

Deepika Padukone at her post-wedding party.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kartarpur not BJP-Akali event: Cong leader puts black tape on foundation stone

Punjab's Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa puts a black tape on his name and that of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: ANI: Twitter)

Punjab CM lays Kartarpur foundation stone, calls Pak Army 'coward'

CM Amarinder Singh on Sunday declined Pakistan's invite for laying the foundation stone for Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

BJP doesn't have patent on Ram temple: Uma Bharti lauds Shiv Sena's efforts

'I appeal to everyone including Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Akali Dal, Asaduddin Owaisi, Azam Khan and others to come forward and support the construction of the temple,' the BJP leader said.(Photo: File | PTI)

Cong in power when 26/11 took place, questions our surgical strikes in Pak: Modi

The prime minister was addressing an election rally here on the tenth anniversary of the 26/11 terror strike when 10 Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai, killing 166 people over 60 hours. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Threatened to bomb us, now roaming with begging bowl: PM's jab at Pak

PM Modi said that Congress has forgotten all courtesies and it is all being done under Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham