Kolkata: A Jet Airways passenger was detained at Kolkata airport after he was reportedly heard speaking on the phone that he would blow up the plane, police said today.

The passenger, J Poddar was detained by the CISF and handed over to police for questioning, news agency ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.