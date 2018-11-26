Pakistan not sincere in bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice, says India

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan-based LeT terrorists carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: As India Monday marked the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 carnage, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement urging Pakistan to take note of the perpetrators.

"It's a matter of deep anguish that even after 10 yrs of this heinous terror attack, families of 166 victims from 15 countries still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing perpetrators to justice," the MEA said in a statement.

It added, "Planners of 26/11 still roam streets of Pakistan with impunity. The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory. We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice."

The Foreign Ministry also welcomed the statement issued today by the United States.

"We welcome statement issued today by the United States calling on Pakistan to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against terrorists responsible for 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates."

The Mumbai attack case in which seven Lashkar-e-Taiba members are facing charges of planning and executing the deadly strike since 2009 is still being dragged on in a Pakistani anti-terror court though the Islamabad High Court in 2015 directed that the case should be wrapped up in two months.

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan-based LeT terrorists carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.

A total of 166 people died and over 300 were wounded in the strikes. Nine of the attackers were killed by police, while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after a trial in India.