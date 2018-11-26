search on deccanchronicle.com
In a night, 113 charged for drink driving In Hyderabad, 54 cars seized

ANI
Published Nov 26, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Chargesheets will be filed against all the 133 persons and the offenders will be produced before the court.
Chargesheets will be filed against all the 133 persons and the offenders will be produced before the court. (Representational Image)
 Chargesheets will be filed against all the 133 persons and the offenders will be produced before the court. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: To curb the menace of drunken driving, Hyderabad traffic police charged 113 people with drinking and driving. Police seized 54 cars and 59 bikes during a checking drive.

The checking drive was conducted on the intervening night of 25-26 November by Hyderabad traffic police at various places in the city.

 

During the checking traffic police booked 113 persons for drink and driving offence after they were found driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Traffic cops also seized 54 cars and 59 bikes during the weekend night checking drive.

Charge-sheets will be filed against all the 133 persons and the offenders will be produced before the court.

In the past two months, more than 1000 drink and drive cases have been registered in the city.

...
Tags: hyderabad, hyderabad police, drink driving
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




