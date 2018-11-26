CPI(M) suspends MLA PK Sasi from party on sexual harassment charges

The decision in this regard was taken at the CPI(M) state committee meeting at AKG Centre, the party headquarters here. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Monday suspended its Shoranur MLA, PK Sasi, against whom sexual harassment charges were levelled by a woman party worker, for six months from the party's primary membership.

The decision in this regard was taken at the CPI(M) state committee meeting at AKG Centre, the party headquarters here.

The Left party, in a release, said Sasi was suspended from the CPI(M)'s primary membership for six months after it was found that he had conversed with a woman worker "in a manner not befitting a party leader".

The decision will be implemented after getting the ratification from the party's central committee, the release said.

A woman Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader had accused Sasi of trying to sexually abuse her following which the party had initiated a probe. A two-member party appointed commission, comprising law minister, A K Balan, and Kannur MP and central committee member P K Sreemathy, which probed the allegations had in its report stated that Sasi had not sexually assaulted the complainant, but had conversed with her inappropriately.

Sasi, Palakkad district secretariat member, who had earlier dismissed the allegation against him saying it was a "well-planned conspiracy" to malign him politically, Monday said he would accept any decision the CPI(M) took against him and would always remain with the party.

According to media reports, the DYFI leader had filed the complaint alleging the MLA tried to sexually abuse her at the party office at Manarcaud in Palakkad.

The complaint had been sent to CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on August 14 and via an e-mail to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury as well. The CPI(M) decision comes a day ahead of the Kerala Assembly session convening on Tuesday, which is likely to be stormy.