search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of Telangana polls, KCR slams Amit Shah for opposing Muslim quota

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2018, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2018, 8:34 pm IST
Rao said he will continue his efforts to get quotas increased for Scheduled Tribes and Muslims. 
BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday attacked the TRS government's proposal to give 12 per cent quota to Muslims. (Photo: File)
 BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday attacked the TRS government's proposal to give 12 per cent quota to Muslims. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday slammed BJP chief Amit Shah for his opposition to the TRS government's proposal to increase reservation for Muslims in the state.

Rao, who was speaking at an election rally at Dichpally, said he will continue his efforts to get quotas increased for Scheduled Tribes and Muslims. 

 

BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday attacked the TRS government's proposal to give 12 per cent quota to Muslims, saying his party would never allow it as religion-based reservation is unconstitutional. 

Taking exception to Shah's comments, Rao said the TRS would not like pleading with the Centre, and the BJP would not be in power after the next Lok Sabha elections. 

"Yesterday, their president also came... He spoke wide and straight and left. They say they will not give. He spoke that we will not let Muslims get reservation... Amit Shah... You will not be in power. It is not you giving (something) and we taking it," he said. 

A 'federal front' government should come to power at the Centre after next year's Lok Sabha elections for reservation and other things to be achieved, he said. 

"Nobody gives us if we beg someone. Either our reservation, rights of Muslims or rights of STs, ...if they (quota and others) are to come, federal government should come in the country," he said. 

TRS should win 16 Lok Sabha seats in next elections as All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi would any way win (as Hyderabad MP), Rao said. Rao spoke extensively on the various welfare schemes of his government and the new promises of TRS, including hiking social security pension, 24x7 free power to farm sector, investment support and insurance schemes for farmers. 

On Sunday, Shah hit out at Rao over the issue during campaign rallies at Parkal and Nirmal ahead of the December 7 Assembly polls in the state. 

"I want to tell Chandrasekhar Rao, the Supreme Court has fixed 50 per cent ceiling (on total reservations). If you want to provide 12 per cent reservation, from whose quota are you going to carve it out: from Dalits, tribals or OBCs. Decide this first," Shah said. 

Shah said Rao promised reservation to the minority community "despite being aware" of the 50 per cent ceiling and forwarded the proposal (bill) to the Centre. 

"BJP would stand firmly to protect the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes," he said. The Constitution does not allow reservation based on religion, the BJP chief said. 

The Telangana legislature has passed a bill increasing reservation in jobs and education for backward sections of the Muslim community to 12 per cent from the earlier four per cent. The bill is yet to get the Centre's nod. 

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, bjp chief amit shah, telangana assembly polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s how you can get healthy, according to lifestyle icon Nawaz Modi Singhania

Singhania speaks about Calisthenics workout, healthy living and gives tips on how to get fit.
 

Iron Deficiency Day: Madhuri Ruia shares tips on fitness and combating condition

Nutritionist and Fitness expert Madhuri Ruia talks about fitness, nutrition and shares tips to stay healthy.
 

Man pulls out cocaine packet hidden in penis after being arrested

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for swearing and laughing at their inability to find drugs (Photo: AFP)
 

Queer talks: Mirroring struggles of the LGBTQ community

Actor Ashish Sharma along with Anne Jakkraphong Jakrajutatip during their meeting on Khejdi.
 

New lander will add to humans’ long fascination with Mars

This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was created from over 100 images of Mars taken by Viking Orbiters in the 1970s. The attraction is sure to grow on Monday, November 26 with the arrival of a NASA lander named InSight. (NASA via AP, File)
 

Volvo S60 will come to India without a diesel engine; could be a plug-in hybrid

The S60 sedan was first revealed in June 2018 and is manufactured at Volvo’s plant in the US
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistan not sincere in bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice, says India

On November 26, 2008, ten Pakistan-based LeT terrorists carried out a series of 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai. (Photo: File/PTI)

Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver, jobs for youth at Rajasthan poll rally

'The bond between you and me should be that of transparency. Many things can be done by truthfulness. Farmers' loan can be waived off and schemes like MGRENGA can be introduced with truthfulness,' he said. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

CPI(M) suspends MLA PK Sasi from party on sexual harassment charges

The decision in this regard was taken at the CPI(M) state committee meeting at AKG Centre, the party headquarters here. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, President Kovind, other leaders greet nation on Constitution Day

Constitution Day is celebrated on 26 November every year to mark the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Got sanction to try Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case: CBI to court

The CBI is probing alleged irregularities in grant of FIPB approval in Aircel-Maxis deal. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham