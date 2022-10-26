  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2022 Seema leaders back w ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Seema leaders back with demand for statehood to Greater Rayalaseema

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJESEKHAR
Published Oct 26, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Some senior leaders of Rayalaseema led by former Nandyal MP Gangula Pratap Reddy are back with the demand for a Greater Rayalaseema state with Tirupati as its capital. (Image: DC)
 Some senior leaders of Rayalaseema led by former Nandyal MP Gangula Pratap Reddy are back with the demand for a Greater Rayalaseema state with Tirupati as its capital. (Image: DC)

NELLORE: With the YSR Congress government batting for Visakhapatnam as executive capital, some senior leaders of Rayalaseema led by former Nandyal MP Gangula Pratap Reddy are back with the demand for a Greater Rayalaseema state with Tirupati as its capital.

Pratap Reddy pressed for a Greater Rayalaseema consisting of Anantapur, Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts on the plea that both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored the region even as they are from Rayalaseema.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle during his visit to Nellore to mobilise support for statehood to Greater Rayalaseema, Pratap Reddy said their agitation initiated in 2020 was affected because of the Covid situation for two years.

“Tirupati is most suitable to become the capital due to fast-paced industrial development, international airport, proximity to Krishnapatnam port as also to Chennai and Bengaluru cities besides the presence of large extents of government land in the vicinity,” he said.

Reminding that the capital should be in Rayalaseema region and the high court in coastal Andhra as per the Sribagh pact between politicians of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra in 1937,  he said the agreement was simply ignored.

Though the first capital was set up at Kurnool after AP was carved out of combined Madras state in 1953, it was shifted to Hyderabad later.
He appealed to all people in Nellore and Prakasam districts to join his campaign for a separate state.

...
Tags: tirupati, rayalaseema statehood
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Related Stories

BJP leader wants all Seema MLAs to resign

Latest From Nation

Anantapur collector Nagalakshmi (image: Facebook)

Anantapur collector opens IIT door for a hamali’s son

Ashish Nehra and Rishi Sunak (Image: PTI)

Nehra in prime humour after Sunak's appointment as British PM

Hyderabad Task Force police arrested a gang that collected money from unemployed youth after promising them jobs in the income-tax and Central government departments. (Photo: DC)

Fraudsters dupe unemployed youth with fake govt job offers

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

TRS aims for 95% voting, to rouse every last voter in Munugode



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile

File photo,of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ being successfully tested by the DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. India successfully test-fired the medium-range ballistic missile again from the Odisha coast on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered

Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Travelling to Delhi soon, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK: Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and next UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (ANI)

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation underway

Upper Siang: Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->