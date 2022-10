PM Narendra Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak who was appointed Britain’s Prime Minister on Tuesday and is the first Indian-origin person to occupy the post.

Modi tweeted: “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”