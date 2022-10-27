  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2022 KTR repeats 2018 pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR repeats 2018 promise of resolving registration issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 27, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2022, 9:12 am IST
IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaks after inugrating Nagole Flyover on Wednesday. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)
 IT Minister KT Rama Rao speaks after inugrating Nagole Flyover on Wednesday. (DC Image/Deepak Deshpande)

HYDERABAD: Inaugurating the Nagole flyover on Wednesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao assured that the issues with the registration and pattas in the LB Nagar constituency will be resolved swiftly.

The MA&UD minister said he would hold a meeting with the officials concerned and devise the best course of action to address registration-related concerns, a similar assurance he made while campaigning during the 2018 Assembly elections, but the issue has been unaddressed for the past four years. KTR also stated that the issues surrounding the double registrations in the LB Nagar constituency will be rectified.

Speaking after the inauguration of the flyover, the MA&UD minister said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao formulated the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) in 2015 to ensure that Hyderabad, which is rapidly growing, wouldn’t experience the same problems Bengaluru is currently experiencing.

Nagole Flyover, a six-lane, bi-directional flyover with a length of 990 metres, is the 16th flyover and 32nd structure to be finished under the SRDP. The bridge was built for roughly Rs 143.58 crore. With completion of the bridge, commuters travelling from Nagole to Uppal will have signal-free access, which would relieve traffic on the Inner Ring Road up to Secunderabad. Additionally, it will benefit people commuting to the Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Shamshabad.

According to estimates, the Nagole flyover construction will solve 75% of the traffic problems in the vicinity of Bandlaguda and Nagole junctions, where peak hour traffic was anticipated to be 7,535 passenger car units in 2015 and is expected to increase to 12,648 PCU by 2034.

According to the minister, 17 of the 47 SRDP projects that were proposed in Phase I were implemented in LB Nagar and Uppal. He said the Telangana government has built multiple footover-bridges and roads below bridges in addition to recently opening a large number of flyovers to improve traffic flow and reduce travel times.

The minister said Hyderabad was going through a massive infrastructural metamorphosis while pointing out how the Haritha Haram programme was improving the city's landscape. Till date, 31 SRDP projects that include flyovers, RuBs and RoBs, have been completed and the remaining were under progress.

...
Tags: k.t. rama rao, lb nagar, k. chandrashekhar rao, strategic road development plan, secunderabad, nagole flyover
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 27 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: DC)

Guntur ranks 10th at national level in Swachh

Former Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar (Screengrab of RSTV)

Former BJP MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar joins TRS

The incident came to light after four girls escaped from the orphanage, leading to a missing complaint made by the orphanage home authorities. (DC photo/file)

Two girls, one a minor, ‘raped’ at Hyderbad orphanage

Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar. (Twitter/@vinodboianpalli)

BJP bid to topple TRS govt will boomerang on it: Vinod Kumar



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath urges Russia not to use nuke option

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile

File photo,of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ being successfully tested by the DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. India successfully test-fired the medium-range ballistic missile again from the Odisha coast on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)

AAP activists detained as protests against killing of Kashmiri Pandit rock Jammu

Family members and relatives of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian, during his funeral in Jammu (PTI Photo)

Pilots of Army helicopter made 'mayday' call moments before crash

Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->