KTR repeats 2018 promise of resolving registration issues

HYDERABAD: Inaugurating the Nagole flyover on Wednesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao assured that the issues with the registration and pattas in the LB Nagar constituency will be resolved swiftly.

The MA&UD minister said he would hold a meeting with the officials concerned and devise the best course of action to address registration-related concerns, a similar assurance he made while campaigning during the 2018 Assembly elections, but the issue has been unaddressed for the past four years. KTR also stated that the issues surrounding the double registrations in the LB Nagar constituency will be rectified.

Speaking after the inauguration of the flyover, the MA&UD minister said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao formulated the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) in 2015 to ensure that Hyderabad, which is rapidly growing, wouldn’t experience the same problems Bengaluru is currently experiencing.

Nagole Flyover, a six-lane, bi-directional flyover with a length of 990 metres, is the 16th flyover and 32nd structure to be finished under the SRDP. The bridge was built for roughly Rs 143.58 crore. With completion of the bridge, commuters travelling from Nagole to Uppal will have signal-free access, which would relieve traffic on the Inner Ring Road up to Secunderabad. Additionally, it will benefit people commuting to the Rajiv Gandhi International airport in Shamshabad.

According to estimates, the Nagole flyover construction will solve 75% of the traffic problems in the vicinity of Bandlaguda and Nagole junctions, where peak hour traffic was anticipated to be 7,535 passenger car units in 2015 and is expected to increase to 12,648 PCU by 2034.

According to the minister, 17 of the 47 SRDP projects that were proposed in Phase I were implemented in LB Nagar and Uppal. He said the Telangana government has built multiple footover-bridges and roads below bridges in addition to recently opening a large number of flyovers to improve traffic flow and reduce travel times.

The minister said Hyderabad was going through a massive infrastructural metamorphosis while pointing out how the Haritha Haram programme was improving the city's landscape. Till date, 31 SRDP projects that include flyovers, RuBs and RoBs, have been completed and the remaining were under progress.