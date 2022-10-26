  
Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2022 Hyderabadis witness ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabadis witness solar eclipse with excitement

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Oct 26, 2022, 1:03 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2022, 1:03 am IST
A collage of photos showing partial solar eclipse on October 25.
 A collage of photos showing partial solar eclipse on October 25.

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis were able to get a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse in the city on Tuesday, thanks to clear skies. The eclipse was visible from 4.59 pm until sunset.

The Birla Planetarium in the heart of the city was packed with sky gazers, and there were special arrangements made there for the aficionados to view the celestial spectacle. There was a palpable sense of excitement as throngs of families with children flocked to the planetarium to witness the solar eclipse.

Faculty from the astronomy department at Osmania University (OU) observed the eclipse and captured it on camera using a phone hidden behind a six-inch Celestron telescope with a neutral density filter.

The next celestial event that Hyderabad residents can view is a lunar eclipse on November 7–8, while the next solar eclipse won't happen until 2024, according to the department's associate professor Dr. D. Shanti Priya. According to her, the institution plans to work with an OU alumnus to broadcast the eclipse of 2024 live as it is observed through a telescope in the US.

...
Tags: partial solar eclipse, hyderabad solar eclipse
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Rare alignment of sun, moon, earth eclipses campaign day in Munugode
Two temples remain open, hold rituals on solar eclipse day
Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

Latest From Nation

Anantapur collector Nagalakshmi (image: Facebook)

Anantapur collector opens IIT door for a hamali’s son

Ashish Nehra and Rishi Sunak (Image: PTI)

Nehra in prime humour after Sunak's appointment as British PM

Hyderabad Task Force police arrested a gang that collected money from unemployed youth after promising them jobs in the income-tax and Central government departments. (Photo: DC)

Fraudsters dupe unemployed youth with fake govt job offers

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

TRS aims for 95% voting, to rouse every last voter in Munugode



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile

File photo,of the new generation nuclear capable ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’ being successfully tested by the DRDO from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. India successfully test-fired the medium-range ballistic missile again from the Odisha coast on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Arunachal helicopter crash: Search on for fifth Army personnel, probe ordered

Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh (PTI Photo)

Travelling to Delhi soon, wait and watch whether cabinet expansion or rejig: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Image credit: Twitter/@BSBommai)

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK: Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and next UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (ANI)

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal, search operation underway

Upper Siang: Smoke billows after an advanced light helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at Migging in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->