India logs 12,428 new Covid cases, lowest in 238 days

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2021, 9:53 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 11:02 am IST
The country's active caseload stands at 1,63,816, which is the lowest in 241 days
 A health worker prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 12,428 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 238 days, while the active cases declined to 1,63,816, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, the total tally climbed to 3,42,02,202, while the death toll climbed to 4,55,068 with 356 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

Kerala has reconciled 228 fatalities from the previous period, officials said, adding that 53 deaths have been reported from the state in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.49 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.18 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

 

A decrease of 3,879 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 11,31,826 tests were conducted on Monday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 60,19,01,543.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,83,318, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 102.94 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 356 new fatalities include 281 from Kerala, 14 from Tamil Nadu, 12 from Maharashtra and 11 from West Bengal.

 

A total of 4,55,068 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,40,028 from Maharashtra, 38,017 from Karnataka, 36,033 from Tamil Nadu, 28,873 from Kerala, 25,091 from Delhi, 22,899 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,066 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
