HC tells AP not to create hurdles for Anandaiah's COVID-19 concoction

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 26, 2021, 2:32 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 6:56 am IST
The court permitted Anandaiah to try alternative ways to get permission for preparation, distribution and patent rights on the concoction
 A division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Sesha Sai heard a batch of petitions on Monday. (Dc File Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government not to create hurdles in the way of grant of permission for ayurveda expert Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam to make eye drops for treatment of Covid-19.

The court permitted him to come up with an alternative route to seek and get approval for his concoction.

 

A division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice Sesha Sai heard a batch of petitions on Monday. The court observed that the issue of grant of permission for use of the Ayurveda concoction of Anandaiah to treat Covid infected patients should not be turned into a conflict between the state government and the practitioner.

The court wanted to find out as to how many Covid-infected patients were dead while taking treatment in government hospitals and how many while taking treatment from the ayurveda practitioner. This, by way of a comparison.

 

The government should, instead of creating technical hurdles, encourage people like Anandaiah as he volunteered to treat patients infected with Covid-19, the court said.

The court permitted Anandaiah to try alternative ways to get permission for preparation, distribution and patent rights on the concoction.

Tags: covid-19 treatment, ayurveda, andhra pradesh high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


