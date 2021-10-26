Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2021 Grenade attack in J- ...
Grenade attack in J-K's Bandipora, six civilians injured

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 1:17 pm IST
The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable
Terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side. (Representational image: PTI)
Srinagar: Six civilians, including a woman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

"At about 10:20 am, terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side," a police official said.

 

The explosion caused injuries to six civilians, the official said.

The injured were taken to SMHS hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he added. 

...
Tags: bandipora, grenade attack, civilians
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


