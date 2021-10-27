Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2021 CM Jagan credits Rs ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan credits Rs 2,052 crore to farmers’ accounts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 27, 2021, 2:37 am IST
Updated Oct 27, 2021, 2:37 am IST
The money has been distributed under the schemes such as YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released funds to YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme to Farmers from the camp office on Tuesday, Ministers Kuraasala Kannababu(right), Muttamsetti Srinivas(second from left), P Pushpa Srivani (left) are also seen. (DC Image)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited a total of Rs 2,190 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu and YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam directly into the accounts of all eligible farmers across the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to farmers’ welfare and was keeping up the promise by crediting Rs 2,052 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa for the third consecutive year benefiting 50.37 lakh farmers.

 

Similarly, reimbursing the interest of loans taken under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, the Chief Minister credited Rs 112.7 crore directly into the accounts of 6.67 lakh farmers. Since the inception of the government, nearly Rs 1674 crore was given under YSR Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu scheme, which included Rs 1,180 crore due by the previous government. Also, under YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam, a subsidy of Rs 25.55 crore has been deposited in the accounts of 1,720 farmer groups.

The Chief Minister said so far, through Rythu Bharosa alone, the government had disbursed Rs 18,777 crore benefiting all farmers cultivating in their own lands and all the eligible tenant farmers of BC, SC, ST and Minorities along with those cultivating RoFR and endowment lands. The Chief Minister announced that the government had established 10,750 community hiring centres at a cost of Rs 2,134 crore, which was aimed to provide farming machinery to small and tenant farmers on rental basis.

 

Jagan stated that 1,035 cluster level CHCs would be set up with harvesters, at the rate of five units in each mandal of East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, where paddy cultivation was extensive. The Chief Minister said the government had been implementing welfare schemes despite financial difficulties and brought several changes in the last 29 months where agricultural advisory boards were set up, and providing agricultural schemes through e-cropping registration.

The Chief Minister said the government had taken the responsibility of clearing the pending arrears of the previous government which were about Rs 10,000 crore. He said besides these, to support farmers in every step, Market Intervention Fund, CMAPP, Custom Hiring Centres, RBKs, e-cropping and Agriculture Advisory Boards were set up. Although the Centre was providing MSP to only 17 crops, additionally the state government was providing MSP to another seven crops, he said.

 

Jagan stated that in the last 29 months, Rs 18,000 crore was spent on providing quality power for nine hours during the day benefiting almost 18 lakh farmers. He said the government was also taking steps in providing quality fertilisers and pesticides through RBKs and providing input subsidies to the farmers for the crops within the same season.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Botsa Satyanarayana, Muthamsetti Srinivas, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, AP Agri-Mission vice chairman M.V.S. Nagireddy, agriculture adviser Ambati Krishnareddy, Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, agriculture commissioner H. Arun Kumar and other senior officials were present.

 

Tags: cm jaganmohan reddy, rythu bharosa, ysr yantra seva pathakam, ysr sunna vaddi panta runalu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


