157 new medical colleges approved by PM to ensure affordable treatment: Health Min

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the setting up of 157 new medical colleges to ensure that the people of the country get affordable treatment, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

"PM approved 157 new medical colleges...seats for medical students almost doubled...We worked with a total approach to ensure people are given affordable treatment," said Mandaviya while briefing the media today.

The Union Health Minister further stated that the Government of India has set up 1,50,000 Ayushman health and wellness centres to provide affordable treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes etc and check-up at the primary level.

"For treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes...and check-up at the primary level we took a decision to set up 1,50,000 health and wellness centres. About 79,000 above have been inaugurated in the country," said Mandaviya.

He further said that to ensure the availability of cost-effective medicine medicines, the Government of India is 8000 Jan Aushadhi centres and more than 20 lakh people are availing benefits from such stores.

Mandaviya stated that the Rs 5,000 crore-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will focus on preventive care.

To fill in the lapses present in the current health infrastructure, Rs 64,000 crore will be spent on Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, added Mandaviya.