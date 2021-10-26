Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2021 157 new medical coll ...
Nation, Current Affairs

157 new medical colleges approved by PM to ensure affordable treatment: Health Min

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2021, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2021, 2:47 pm IST
Mandaviya stated that the Rs 5,000 crore-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by PM Modi will focus on preventive care
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (ANI Photo)
 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the setting up of 157 new medical colleges to ensure that the people of the country get affordable treatment, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.

"PM approved 157 new medical colleges...seats for medical students almost doubled...We worked with a total approach to ensure people are given affordable treatment," said Mandaviya while briefing the media today.

 

The Union Health Minister further stated that the Government of India has set up 1,50,000 Ayushman health and wellness centres to provide affordable treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes etc and check-up at the primary level.

"For treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes...and check-up at the primary level we took a decision to set up 1,50,000 health and wellness centres. About 79,000 above have been inaugurated in the country," said Mandaviya.

He further said that to ensure the availability of cost-effective medicine medicines, the Government of India is 8000 Jan Aushadhi centres and more than 20 lakh people are availing benefits from such stores.

 

Mandaviya stated that the Rs 5,000 crore-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will focus on preventive care.

To fill in the lapses present in the current health infrastructure, Rs 64,000 crore will be spent on Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, added Mandaviya.

...
Tags: mansukh mandaviya, medical colleges, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Live telecast of the T20 cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan. (Representational Image/AFP)

College students, staff booked under UAPA for celebrating Pakistan's match victory

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI File)

Kerala govt's priority is to set up special courts to try crimes against women: CM

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Gujarat court asks Rahul Gandhi to appear on Oct 29 in defamation case

Terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side. (Representational image: PTI)

Grenade attack in J-K's Bandipora, six civilians injured



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs 12,428 new Covid cases, lowest in 238 days

A health worker prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

Cruise ship drug case: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi to represent Aryan Khan in Bombay HC

In this file image dated, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC directs UP government to grant protection to witnesses

Supreme Court (PTI)

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Grenade attack in J-K's Bandipora, six civilians injured

Terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Army convoy near bus stand Sumbal which missed the target and exploded on road side. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->