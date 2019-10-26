Uma Bharti shows moral compass on Gopal Kanda

New Delhi: BJP senior leader Uma Bharti reminded the BJP of its “moral mission” after the party started hobnobbing with the controversial leader Gopal Kanda, who won the Sirsa Assembly seat as an Independent MLA and is wanted for abetting the suicide of a former employee.

Haryana was the state where the previous Narendra Modi-led government had with much fanfare launched its key campaign Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

A former air hostess, employed with Kanda’s airline, had committed suicide in 2012 after accusing him of harassment. Months later, her mother ended her life and Kanda was booked for abetting her suicide.

The case has been dragging on for seven years in a Delhi court which is yet to complete recording of prosecution evidence.

The BJP had launched strong protest against Kanda, then a junior minister in the Bhupendra Singh Hooda led Haryana government.

After reports of Kanda’s meeting with the BJP top brass on Thursday, Ms Bharti asked the party leadership not to forget its “moral foundation.”

Opposition calls BJP shameless

In a series of tweets, Ms Bharti cautioned the BJP leadership that an election win cannot exonerate Kanda as there are various factors behind a victory.

She said under Mr Modi’s leadership, the party has gained a remarkable feat in Haryana, and a BJP government in Haryana “should be clean like our party”.

Even the Haryana unit of the BJP is said to be divided over seeking Kanda’s help for government formation as he is facing charges of abetment to suicide of a former female employee. The Opposition parties accused accused the BJP of being “shameless” and taking the help of a “rape accused” to form the government.