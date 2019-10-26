Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2019 Uddhav Thackeray to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs today

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Earlier this week Thackeray raised questions over whether the BJP or his party will get the chief minister's seat in the state.
The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (Photo: FIle)
 The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (Photo: FIle)

Mumbai: As the question over new chief minister of Maharashtra persists following Assembly polls win, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting with newly-elected party MLAs on Saturday.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

 

Earlier this week Thackeray raised questions over whether the BJP or his party will get the chief minister's seat in the state.

"The important question is who will be the chief minister? When the Lok Sabha elections were held we had decided on the 50-50 formula in the state. (BJP state chief) Chandrakant Patil raised some issues this time which we understood but we can only tolerate so much. After all, we have to run our party too. If the need arises Amit (Shah) Ji should come here to carry out what was decided earlier," he said.

"Discussions should be held over what was decided and then it will be decided who the chief minister will be," the Shiv Sena chief added.

The NCP also increased its numbers as compared to the 2014 elections with 54 seats while the Congress slipped to the fourth position winning 44 seats.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, bjp, shiv sena, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Details of the alleged incident of sexual harassment by former Union minister MJ Akbar, when he was a journalist, against another journalist, Priya Ramani, were

‘Third ghost’: MJ Akbar's lawyer on Priya Ramani's friend whom she confided

Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said today that Savarkar was the

Court didn't pronounce Savarkar innocent: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence on Friday evening. (Photo: ANI)

TDP MLA who may join YSRCP meets Jagan Mohan Reddy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked BJP for hobnobbing with Independent MLA-elect Gopal Kanda who is accused in a suicide case, to form government in Haryana. (Photo: File)

Priyanka attacks BJP for hobnobbing with Gopal Kanda accused in suicide case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Third ghost’: MJ Akbar's lawyer on Priya Ramani's friend whom she confided

Details of the alleged incident of sexual harassment by former Union minister MJ Akbar, when he was a journalist, against another journalist, Priya Ramani, were

'B-team of BJP': Cong slams Dushyant Chautala after tie-up in Haryana

Earlier in the day, Surjewala accused the saffron party of using allurements of money and power to get a majority and said a government formed through such means would be

Posters celebrating Aaditya Thackeray's poll victory appear in Worli

29-year-old Aditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67,000 votes. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad man booked for not accepting food from Muslim delivery agent

In his complaint, Mudassir claimed that the customer, Ajay Kumar especially requested for his food to be delivered by a Hindu delivery agent and not a Muslim while placing his order. (Representational Image)

Kamlesh Tiwari's wife to be new chief of Hindu Samaj Party

Kiran Tiwari, wife of Kamlesh Tiwari, has been announced as the new president of the Hindu Samaj Party. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham