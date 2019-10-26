Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2019 Tamil Nadu leads in ...
Tamil Nadu leads in agriculture development: Baldev Singh Dhillon

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LAKSHMI L LUND
Published Oct 26, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Governor gives away degrees at TNAU convocation.
TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates one lakh native tree growing programme at Forest College and Research Institute (FC & RI) near Coimbatore. (DC)
COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu is in the forefront of agricultural development, Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University said at the 40th graduation day of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University organised at its campus here on Friday.

“The state has produced 104 lakh tonnes of food grains in 2018-19. The country has produced 283.4 million tons of food grains, 98.6 million tons of fruits and 185.9 million tons of vegetables in 2018-19. Today, India is a leading producer of essential food commodities like wheat, rice, fruits, vegetables, milk, eggs and fish, and has transformed from being a food-deficient to a food surplus country and an exporter of agricultural produce. This, in the face of an ever increasing population and climate volatility, is a laudable achievement with few parallels. Our agriculture has become more resilient. Yet, there are challenges that lie ahead.” Dr. Baldev Singh Dhillon said.

 

As far as challenges faced by the agricultural sector are concerned, the chief guest said that the world population is projected to grow by 9.1 billion by 2050, and therefore agricultural production should increase by 70 per cent between now and 2050. The significant change in the agrarian structure is that the number of marginal and small farmers who accounted for 70 per cent in 1970-71 has increased to 85 per cent in 2010-11 and has further increased thereafter. “The major challenges in the water sector are severe water scarcity and droughts, inter-sectoral water allocation, dramatic reduction in groundwater tables, reduction in storage capacity of tanks, failure and dysfunctional traditional irrigation management institutions leading to poor management of tanks and canals.” Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon said.

On the occasion Governor of Tamil Nadu and chancellor of TNAU Banwarilal Purohit conferred degrees on 2,589 candidates of undergraduate, post-graduate, Ph.D. and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) education belonging to the constituent and affiliated colleges of TNAU.  

...
