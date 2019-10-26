Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2019 Rescue operation on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rescue operation on to save toddler from borewell in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R. VALAYAPATHY
Published Oct 26, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 1:39 am IST
TIRUCHY: Fire and rescue personnel are making all out efforts to rescue a two-year-old boy who accidentally fell into an unused bore-well pit at Nadukkattupatti village near Manapparai in the district on Friday. There was no success till late into  the night, over six hours since the mishap happened at about 5.30 pm.

While playing in his father’s farm near his house,  Surjeet Wilson, accidentally fell into the unclosed 25-feet deep borewell.

 

Hearing him scream, the boy's parents and others alerted the fire and rescue personnel, who rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts, with the help of a couple of earth movers.

Inspector General of Police Mr V. Varadharajan told DC that rescue work was going on and arrangement has been made for adequate oxygen to be supplied to the boy to prevent suffocation.

State health minister Dr.  C. Vijaya Baskar,  tourism minister Vellamandi Natarajan, and Tiruchy collector S. Sivarasu are camping at the accident site and overseeing rescue operation.

A team headed by Manikandan of Madurai, who has devised a robotic equipment for such rescue operations reached the site by 8.30 pm and began the rescue effort. Five medical teams are also camping there with all necessary medical equipment.

Tags: fire and rescue personnel, borewell accident
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


