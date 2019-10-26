Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2019 Noida: Over 250 vehi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Noida: Over 250 vehicles with casteist, aggressive remarks on number plates fined

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
The action was taken as part of district police's ongoing 'Operation Clean' to ensure hassle-free traffic and check crime.
As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. (Photo: File | Representational)
 As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. (Photo: File | Representational)

Noida: More than 250 vehicles, including two-wheelers, having casteist or "aggressive" remarks or tampered number plates were penalised in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The action was taken across Gautam Buddh Nagar as part of the district police's ongoing 'Operation Clean' to ensure hassle-free traffic and check crime, the officials said.

 

"As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. Another 91 challans, 78 in urban areas and 13 in rural areas, were issued against those having aggressive remarks on their vehicles. Also, 56 challans were slapped against owners of vehicles which were found having tampered number plates," a police spokesperson said.

The police also carried out inspections at major jewellery shops, fuel stations and markets from 11 am till 11 pm as it stepped up security checks and patrolling in view of Diwali festivities.

"The practice of writing casteist words or aggressive remarks on number plates needs to be discouraged. Such writings create a feeling of insecurity among people and becomes a nuisance. Hence, we have taken action against them," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

He said similar action would continue in the coming days and appealed to people to abide by the law and follow traffic rules for hassle-free movement.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: operation clean, aggressive remarks, challan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida


Latest From Nation

Beniwal tagged Raje in the tweet, demanding strong action against the two BJP leaders. (Photo: FIle)

After brother's win, BJP ally Beniwal says Vasundhara Raje helped Cong candidate

Siddaramaiah said that Yediyurappa should take the delegation to the Centre and bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to the issue. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa should call all-party meet to discuss RCEP implications: Siddaramaiah

Kanda is accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of a young air hostess who worked for his aviation company in 2012. (Photo: PTI)

BJP won't take Gopal Kanda's support: Anil Vij

The BJP's decision to win over the Chautalas underlines its quest to placate the Jats, a dominant community in the state, which is believed to have voted against it in the polls. (Photo: PTI)

Dushyant Chautala's mother name being discussed for deputy CM's post: JJP sources



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Managing Director at Hyderabad hospital, where baby died after fire, arrested

The Managing Director of a hospital in Hyderabad, where an infant was electrocuted in an incubator after a fire, has been arrested, the police said on Friday. (Photo: File)

Manish Tewari urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, others

'I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British Imperialism and later their supreme sacrifice on the 23rd of March, 1931,' Manish Tewari said. (Photo: File)

Delhi chokes again day ahead of Diwali, likely to worsen tomorrow

To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019. (Representational Image)

Aligarh: Girl throws acid on boy after he refuses to marry her, says police

Speaking to media, Anil Simaniya CO, Civil Lines said,

Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs today

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham