Hyderabad man booked for not accepting food from Muslim delivery agent

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 8:47 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 8:47 am IST
However, the complainant was allocated the responsibility to fulfil the order, which was refused at the customer's doorstep.
In his complaint, Mudassir claimed that the customer, Ajay Kumar especially requested for his food to be delivered by a Hindu delivery agent and not a Muslim while placing his order. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A delivery agent working for an online food ordering platform on Friday registered a complaint against a client, who refused to accept his order as the agent was Muslim.

In his complaint, Mudassir claimed that the customer, Ajay Kumar especially requested for his food to be delivered by a Hindu delivery agent and not a Muslim while placing his order.

 

However, the complainant was allocated the responsibility to fulfil the order, which was refused at the customer's doorstep.

Kumar refused to take the food and ignored Mudassir when he reached to handover the ordered food.

A case has been registered against Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

Further probe is underway.

 

