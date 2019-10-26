Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2019 Govt hopes to break ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt hopes to break Naga talks deadlock

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 26, 2019, 7:04 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 7:04 am IST
A delegation of 15 members of NSCN(I-M), led by its general secretary and chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah, was camping in New Delhi.
Nagaland governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi
 Nagaland governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi

Guwahati: The ministry of home affairs is confident to work out some amicable solution to end the stand-off between the NSCN(I-M) and the Centre over the demand of separate flag and constitution for Nagaland.

Refusing to divulge more details in the regard, security sources while admitting that the talks between Nagaland governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi and collective leadership of NSCN(I-M) on Thursday remained inconclusive, said that three-hour-long meeting had several positive outcomes too. A delegation of 15 members of NSCN(I-M), led by its general secretary and chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah, was camping in New Delhi.

 

Mr Ravi also had a meeting with the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a conglomerate of six other factional Naga outfits, on Friday to work out modalities for signing the peace-accord. Though, the outcome of the meeting was still unknown. Security sources said that NNPGs has agreed to and prepared to sign the peace accord.

Meanwhile, several women organisations from the all-women run Ema Keithels (mother’s markets) in Imphal took out a protest march, demanding assurance from the Centre that territorial integrity of the state will not be compromised. The ongoing hectic negotiations between Naga rebel groups and Mr Ravi has been seen as a last-ditch effort by the two parties to iron out differences before the end of PM Modi’s deadline by October 31.

...
Tags: ministry of home affairs, rn ravi


Latest From Nation

Dr Pavana Dore, wife of the deceased, thanked North DCP Shashikumar for making the arrests in a short period. (Representational image)

Ex-VC Dore’s murder: 6 more arrested

There are issues of shares, board members, personal gains and continuation of Sudheer Angoor as the head of the university behind the murder.

Bengaluru: Still many heads to roll

Bangalore Blaster bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan were picked up for their alleged involvement in match-fixing during the KPL 2018 season. (Representational image)

KPL match-fixing: Bengaluru Blasters coach, batsman held

With the arrest of the accused, the police have solved 10 cases of house burglary in Talaghattapura police limits and one in Kengeri.

Bengaluru: 'Japan' Raja, his burglar gang busted, jewellery recovered



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delay in screening Bigil: 30 held for violence in Krishnagiri

Bigil Poster

Narendra Modi lauds CM’s excellent arrangements

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Collection of property tax lax in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

The authorities are yet to finish the digitization process of property tax at all 100 wards initiated by the civic body. Many state and centre establishments haven't paid property tax despite several demand notices from the civic body.

Importing milk? HD Deve Gowda threatens stir

JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda addresses the media in Bengaluru on Friday.

Malarickal to blossom in more central Kerala fields

Water lilies in full bloom at Malarickal in Kottayam district (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham