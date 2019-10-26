Govt hopes to break Naga talks deadlock

Guwahati: The ministry of home affairs is confident to work out some amicable solution to end the stand-off between the NSCN(I-M) and the Centre over the demand of separate flag and constitution for Nagaland.

Refusing to divulge more details in the regard, security sources while admitting that the talks between Nagaland governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi and collective leadership of NSCN(I-M) on Thursday remained inconclusive, said that three-hour-long meeting had several positive outcomes too. A delegation of 15 members of NSCN(I-M), led by its general secretary and chief negotiator Thuingaleng Muivah, was camping in New Delhi.

Mr Ravi also had a meeting with the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a conglomerate of six other factional Naga outfits, on Friday to work out modalities for signing the peace-accord. Though, the outcome of the meeting was still unknown. Security sources said that NNPGs has agreed to and prepared to sign the peace accord.

Meanwhile, several women organisations from the all-women run Ema Keithels (mother’s markets) in Imphal took out a protest march, demanding assurance from the Centre that territorial integrity of the state will not be compromised. The ongoing hectic negotiations between Naga rebel groups and Mr Ravi has been seen as a last-ditch effort by the two parties to iron out differences before the end of PM Modi’s deadline by October 31.