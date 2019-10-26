Giriraj Singh: AIMIM threat to social integrity

Patna: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was on Friday likened to Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the party winning the Kishanganj Assembly seat, thereby making a debut in Bihar Legislative Assembly, as being a “a threat to social integrity” by Union minister Giriraj Singh.

Stoking a controversy, the minister in a tweet said, “The most dangerous result in Bihar by-election has emerged from Kishanganj. AIMIM is influenced by the ideology of Jinnah and it hates Vande Mataram. The party’s victory is a threat to the social integrity of Bihar. People should think about their future”.

BJP candidate Sweety Singh was defeated by MIM nominee Qamarul Hoda by around 11,000 votes.

Meanwhile, political parties in the state are of the view that MIM’s entry could change political equations in the Seemanchal districts like Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, and Araria where Muslims have maximum representation. Kishanganj was earlier considered a Congress traditional seat. Though few BJP leaders came out in support of Singh’s statement against Owaisi, a section in NDA differed and criticised him for trying to create differences through his controversial statements.

The RJD slammed BJP leader. According to its spokesperson Bhai Birendra, “NDA’s performance has disturbed the BJP in Bihar. Leaders like Giriraj Singh are giving such kind of statements to divert public attention but they cannot change the fact. I can only say that the by-poll results were just a trailer and the BJP will see the whole picture in next Assembly elections”.