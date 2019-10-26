Geetika Sharma’s brother slams BJP for seeking Gopal Kanda’s help

New Delhi: Family members of former airhostess Geetika Sharma, who allegedly committed suicide following harassment by legislator Gopal Kanda, slammed the BJP for taking his support in its quest to retain power in the state. Her mother later committed suicide.

The victim’s brother Ankit Sharma questioned the government over its attempts at seeking support of a criminal, whose notorious past is known to the whole world.

“Kanda faces trial in the suicide of Geetika. What about the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao slogan in Haryana? We are entrusting responsibilities of women into the hands of a hooligan and one who abetted suicides,” he said while talking to reporters, here on Friday. Stating that his family had been humiliated for the past seven years, he lamented that justice is being delayed. “I just wish to say that they should not give our future in the hands of a criminal, who was in jail for 1.5 years and was denied bail on eight occasions. If you support this criminal, you will be destroying 10 more girls like Geetika.”

“There is a 1,800-page chargesheet against him. It is full of evidences on what he did to my sister, how he destroyed her life,” Sharma said

Along with other newly-elected independents, Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) candidate Kanda had offered his unconditional support to BJP as it fell short of the half way mark in the 90-member State Assembly.

The 23-year-old air hostess was found dead in 2012, blaming Kanda, then a minister in the erstwhile Congress government of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for her death. Kanda was charged with abetment to suicide and imprisoned.

The victim’s mother, Anuradha Sharma, reportedly accused Kanda and his aide Aruna Chadha of forcing her daughter to take the extreme step. She later committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the case against Kanda for allegedly is dragging for seven years in a Delhi court which is yet to complete recording of prosecution evidence. He has been asked to appear before Special Judge on November 27 and 28.