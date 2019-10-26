Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2019 Doctors warn of eye ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Doctors warn of eye wounds during Diwali

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 26, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Last year, in the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital alone, there were close to 50 cases of eye injury in one day after the festivities.
Medical experts say that it is important for people to take care of their eyes, with glasses.
 Medical experts say that it is important for people to take care of their eyes, with glasses.

Hyderabad: As many as 20 patients have rushed to eye hospitals due to firecracker-related injuries for the last two years, say ophthalmologists in the city.

Every year, the two days after Diwali seem to be the busiest time for ophthalmologists as there are patients who walk in with firecracker debris in their eyes.

 

Last year, in the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital alone, there were close to 50 cases of eye injury in one day after the festivities.

Medical experts say that it is important for people to take care of their eyes, with glasses. Even if there is some debris that falls into their eyes, they must meet with a doctor immediately.

In most cases it is the eyelids that take the brunt of the sparks, causing burns.

However, in cases when the embers fall into the eyes, it is important to clean them out, says Dr Sharat Babu Chilukuri. “Children are the most susceptible to such injuries, as they peer towards the cracker to check if it is burning or not,” the ophthalmologists said.

The crackers contain chemicals like phosphorous and sulphur which are very harmful for the eyes.

...
Tags: diwali, sarojini devi eye hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Justice K.L. Manjunath, chairman, River Protection Committee.

Lawyers want River Council chief to go

After the huge success of Women's Wall programme, the Navothana Samithi had decided to organise renaissance meets across the state. However, the plan was put on hold because of Lok Sabha polls and the bypoll to six assembly constituencies. (Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Renaissance meet on November 1

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption

Chennai: Rs 10 Lakh seized from panchayat office

UGC Secretary Prof. Rajnish Jain issued a circular on October 16 directing all affiliated colleges and institutes to install the jammers and to take measures to stop malpractices near exam centers. (Representational image)

Install mobile jammers in exam halls: UGC to VCs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No proof; accused in Walayar rapes let off

While the first accused V. Madhu, second accused Shibu of Rajakkad and fourth accused M. Madhu were let off on Friday, third accused Pradeep Kumar was acquitted by the court last week saying that there was lack of proper circumstantial, scientific, medical and direct evidence. The trial of the fifth one, a juvenile, was completed in the Juvenile Justice Board here and the judgment is awaited. (Representational image)

Power cut fails to stop Osmania University students

Osmania University

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation moves 500 pigeons to Srisailam forest

Around 500 pigeons were caught at the Mozamjahi market area and released in the Srisailam forest area.

Implement Jagan Mohan Reddy orders: Govt officials

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Karimnagar: SCCL workers get Rs 64,700 Diwali bonus

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) (wikipedia.com)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham