Doctors warn of eye wounds during Diwali

Hyderabad: As many as 20 patients have rushed to eye hospitals due to firecracker-related injuries for the last two years, say ophthalmologists in the city.

Every year, the two days after Diwali seem to be the busiest time for ophthalmologists as there are patients who walk in with firecracker debris in their eyes.

Last year, in the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital alone, there were close to 50 cases of eye injury in one day after the festivities.

Medical experts say that it is important for people to take care of their eyes, with glasses. Even if there is some debris that falls into their eyes, they must meet with a doctor immediately.

In most cases it is the eyelids that take the brunt of the sparks, causing burns.

However, in cases when the embers fall into the eyes, it is important to clean them out, says Dr Sharat Babu Chilukuri. “Children are the most susceptible to such injuries, as they peer towards the cracker to check if it is burning or not,” the ophthalmologists said.

The crackers contain chemicals like phosphorous and sulphur which are very harmful for the eyes.