DK Shivakumar may emerge stronger, end Siddu's hold on Congress
Nation, Current Affairs

DK Shivakumar may emerge stronger, end Siddu’s hold on Congress

Published Oct 26, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 1:58 am IST
But the Vokkaliga strongman may not have much time for state politics as he may be hounded by CBI and IT depts.
Senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar after his release from Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Thursday. His brother and MP D.K. Suresh is seen.
 Senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar after his release from Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Thursday. His brother and MP D.K. Suresh is seen.

Bengaluru: The return of former minister D.K. Shivakumar to Bengaluru on Saturday after 50 days in judicial and Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in Delhi in a money laundering case, is likely to charge party workers, whose morale is already high after the Congress' performance in the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls.

While party insiders say it is too early to predict what effect his return will have on the coming Karnataka assembly by-elections in December,  they believe he is likely to emerge stronger in the long run in party politics as he has demonstrated his loyalty by spurning the BJP's overtures at heavy personal cost.

 

Some believe he could prove a challenge to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose hold on the state Congress has grown stronger with former Union minister Mallikarjun Kharge losing the parliamentary elections and the Income Tax raids on former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwar's medical college.

While Mr Siddaramaiah enjoys the support of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s young turk brigade comprising of KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao,  Krishna Byregowda and others, AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi reposed her faith in old Congress leaders in the recent Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls. This is likely to continue in Karnataka with those who were sidelined over the last seven years being given more responsibilities, according to sources.

Also, with JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and former chief minister  H.D. Kumaraswamy gunning for Mr Siddaramaiah, the party may have to rely heavily on Mr Shivakumar, who is on good terms with both, to keep its former alliance partner in good humour and stop it from leaning the BJP way.

But to his disadvantage, the former minister may not have much time for state politics or campaigning for the December 5 by-elections  as if not the ED, he could be hounded by the CBI and income tax departments. The CBI has already registered an FIR against him in relation to some of his decisions as the state's energy minister and obtained the Yediyurappa government's permission to investigate him.

Moreover, the ED on Friday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's decision to grant him bail, which is  likely to come up for hearing on November 5 when the court reopens after a vacation.

