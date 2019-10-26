Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2019 DK Shivakumar arrive ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DK Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru, welcomed by supporters

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 7:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 7:18 pm IST
The supporters had gathered outside the Kempegowda airport to receive him.
Those present also included JD-S leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo: ANI)
 Those present also included JD-S leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Congress leader DK Shivakumar received a warm welcome from his supporters at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after he arrived here following grant of bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case.

The supporters had gathered outside the Kempegowda airport to receive him.

 

Those present also included JD-S leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The Delhi High Court had granted him bail on October 23. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the case, on Friday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hd kumaraswamy, dk shivakumar, delhi high court
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The incident took place at 1850 hours today, according to information, which said that a joint patrol party of CRPF and police came under the attack. (Photo: file)

Srinagar: 6 CRPF personnel injured after unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade

Former BSF constable and JJP member Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP, calls it 'B-team' of BJP

In the 90-member Haryana assembly, the Congress won 31 seats, the BJP got 40 seats and the 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut assembly polls. (Photo: File)

Sonia Gandhi happy with party's performance in Haryana assembly polls: Hooda

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed incumbent Jammu-Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik the Governor of Goa. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi meets newly appointed Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

K'taka: CISF conducts mock bomb threat, evacuation exercise at Mangalore Airport

Karnataka Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Airport Authority of India, Aircraft Rescue and Fire fighting, Intelligence Bureau, Medical team and Airport staff participated in the exercise. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka government allots different house to Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah has been staying at the Cauvery bungalow for the past six years, a period which saw three different governments in the state. (Photo: File)

Where to find justice?: Brother of dead air hostess upset over Kanda's support to BJP

Geetika Sharma, a 23-year-old air hostess for the now-defunct MDLR airlines had committed suicide after Kanda, the then owner had allegedly harassed her with one of his aides. Unable to bear the loss of her daughter, Geetika's mother also committed suicide. (Photo: File)

Jaishankar meets counterparts from Kuwait, Bahrain

'Cordial meeting with FM of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Deeply value our historical friendship and the strong bilateral relations,' Jaishankar tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

Birender Singh Yadav appointed as Indian Ambassador to Iraq

A 1997-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Yadav is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a statement by the MEA read. (Photo: ANI | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham