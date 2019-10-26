Nation Current Affairs 26 Oct 2019 Delhi chokes again d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi chokes again day ahead of Diwali, likely to worsen tomorrow

ANI
Published Oct 26, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2019, 11:48 am IST
At 10 am on Saturday, the overall air quality of Delhi was docking at 305, said SAFAR.
To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019. (Representational Image)
 To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Just a day ahead of Diwali, Delhi's air quality dropped to season's worst on Saturday, due to decrease speed of the wind affecting the dispersion of dust particles.

"The decrease in wind speed has started to negatively influence Delhi's air quality by drastically decreasing ventilation coefficients and thereby affecting dispersion," said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

 

At 10 am on Saturday, the overall air quality of Delhi was docking at 305, said SAFAR.

The organisation had predicted that on Sunday, the air quality will get even worse from Saturday. The AQI is expected to be around 324.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The increasing menace of air pollution in Delhi has erupted a political slugfest with allegation and counter allegation levelling across party lines.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Goel slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not taking requisite measures to combat the pollution.

Speaking to ANI, the former union minister said, "Pollution has increased in Delhi. In the last five years, Arvind Kejriwal has done nothing to reduce air pollution in the national capital. It was only the Centre who has taken steps like constructing bridges, highways and widened roads for traffic management and decongestion."

He also slammed the Delhi government for re-introducing the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi in saying, "They have introduced this scheme just to be in the news. Their (AAP government) is to be in the advertisements. Odd-Even will again cause a problem for the people."

To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019, stating that the smog from the nearby states due to the burning of crop residue is the major cause of pollution in the region.

On a closer look, farmers residing in Haryana and Punjab usually burn the crop residue after harvesting paddy in the autumn season in order to clear the fields for summer harvest. Smoke from these two states travels to the national capital each year, leading to a spike in the air pollution levels.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi, delhi air quality, safar, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

(Photo: ANI)

2-yr-old TN boy falls into borewell, rescue operation underway

As many as 133 vehicles, 100 in urban areas and 33 in rural areas, were challaned for having casteist remarks or words on them. (Photo: File | Representational)

Noida: Over 250 vehicles with casteist, aggressive remarks on number plates fined

The Managing Director of a hospital in Hyderabad, where an infant was electrocuted in an incubator after a fire, has been arrested, the police said on Friday. (Photo: File)

Managing Director at Hyderabad hospital, where baby died after fire, arrested

'I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev inspired an entire generation of patriots by their unrelenting resistance to British Imperialism and later their supreme sacrifice on the 23rd of March, 1931,' Manish Tewari said. (Photo: File)

Manish Tewari urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, others



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

Dressed in all black, these headphones ooze substance.
 

Hundreds visit to Australia’s Uluru for last ever climb atop the sacred monolith

A permanent ban on scaling Uluru -- also known as Ayers Rock -- comes into place Saturday in line with the long-held wishes of the traditional Aboriginal owners of the land, the Anangu. (Photo: File)
 

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

The Union Culture Ministry organised the e-auction from September 14 to sell a total of 2,772 mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)
 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aligarh: Girl throws acid on boy after he refuses to marry her, says police

Speaking to media, Anil Simaniya CO, Civil Lines said,

Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with Shiv Sena MLAs today

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections. (Photo: FIle)

‘Third ghost’: MJ Akbar's lawyer on Priya Ramani's friend whom she confided

Details of the alleged incident of sexual harassment by former Union minister MJ Akbar, when he was a journalist, against another journalist, Priya Ramani, were

'B-team of BJP': Cong slams Dushyant Chautala after tie-up in Haryana

Earlier in the day, Surjewala accused the saffron party of using allurements of money and power to get a majority and said a government formed through such means would be

Posters celebrating Aaditya Thackeray's poll victory appear in Worli

29-year-old Aditya Thackeray won from Mumbai's Worli assembly constituency, beating Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Suresh Mane by a margin of over 67,000 votes. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham