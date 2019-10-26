After brother's win, BJP ally Beniwal says Vasundhara Raje helped Cong candidate

Beniwal tagged Raje in the tweet, demanding strong action against the two BJP leaders. (Photo: FIle)

Jaipur: BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal alleged on Friday that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje has helped the Congress candidate in Khinwsar bypoll, a day after his brother won the assembly seat by a slender margin.

Beniwal, convenor of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and the MP from Nagaur, also accused former state minister Yunus Khan of aiding the Congress in the bypoll, in a tweet tagging BJP chief Amit Shah, working president JP Nadda and state chief Satish Poonia.

He also tagged Raje in the tweet, demanding strong action against the two BJP leaders.

His brother Narayan Beniwal was the BJP-RLP alliance candidate and defeated Congress's Harendra Mirdha.

Beniwal further alleged that Raje and Khan had also helped the Congress candidate in the Nagaur seat during the Lok Sabha polls when the RLP and the BJP fought the election in alliance.

