YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hurt in knife attack at Visakhapatnam airport

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a knife attack at the VIP lounge of Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday afternoon.

A restaurant waiter, Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, apparently stabbed him with a knife. He was reportedly aiming for Mr Reddy’s neck but Mr Reddy pushed away the knife and was injured on his left arm.

Mr Reddy, who is on a padayatra (Praja Sankalpa Yatra) in Vizianagaram district, had come to Vizag Airport to board a scheduled Indigo flight to Hyderabad at 1.05 pm to attend court on Friday.

Mr Reddy along with other YSRC leaders was in the VIP lounge of the airport, when a man identified as Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, who worked at Fusion Foods restaurant in the airport, approached him with a cup of tea.

He placed the cup on the table and sought Mr Reddy’s permission to take a selfie with him. He told Mr Reddy that the YSRC would win over 160 seats in the state. Then, all of a sudden, Srinivasa whipped out a blade that is used during rooster fights in the Sankranti festival season, and tried to stab Mr Reddy in the neck, but Mr Reddy deflected the blade with his hand and suffered an injury on his arm, said YSRC city president Malla Vijay Prasad who was with Mr Reddy.