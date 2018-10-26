search on deccanchronicle.com
Violent protests erupt after attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRC members attempt suicide by dousing petrol.
Nellore rural MLA K. Sridhar Reddy seen protest at current office center in Nellore city against to attack on Jagan.
ANANTAPUR: Protests erupted in all parts of the region following an attack on YSRC chief and Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Two YSRC members attempted suicide by dousing petrol but police foiled their attempt in Anantapur district. YSRC party BC cell convener from Kadiri town attempted suicide at the Vema Reddy circle in protest. Anjineyulu doused petrol but was restrained. He was taken to the police station. Another party worker poured petrol on himself at old town area in Anantapur but was  taken away to the police station.

 

Anantapur, Kadapa and other parts witnessed partial bandh because of protests by YSRC activists. Party leaders led by former MP Ananta Venkatrami Reddy took out protest rally in Anantapur city. The protesters targeted the state government for its failure to provide minimum security and maintain law and order in the state. Mr Reddy accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party men for the attack. Bandh was also witnessed in Pulivendula town.

CPM state secretary Madhu pointed out security lapses in the attack on Jagan asking how sharp knife was permitted inside the high security zone.

Reacting to TD leaders comments that the attack was by party sympathiser, the CPM secretary questioned how the fans and party sympathisers attack their leaders. Madhu demanded for judicial probe.

Mekapati smells a conspiracy
Senior YSRC leader and former MP, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, expressed shock over the attack on their party chief, Jaganmohan Reddy. 
Visibly shaken by the incident, he repeatedly asked whether Jagan was safe when media persons sought his reaction while he was attending the ceremony of his follower at Atmakur on Thursday afternoon.

Demanding a probe into the incident, he said that he suspected some hidden agenda behind the attack in the high security zone such as an airport. 
Stating that Jagan was always amongst the people and committed to the development of state, he said the attack against an opposition leader was an indicator of the status of the law and order in the state.

YSRC district convener, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, has also demanded a probe, suspecting the role of the ruling party behind the attack. Meanwhile, YSRC cadres led by Nellore Rural legislator, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, staged a protest near Dr. YSR statue at the Current Office in Nellore.

A similar protest was also staged by YSRC leaders from Nellore City segment led by Corporator  P. Roopkumar Yadav. The YSRC men blocked the traffic on the highway between Naidupeta and Tirupati near Pellakuru. Party men in Atmakur, Gudur, Sullurpeta and Kovur also took out rallies blaming the ruling party for the attack.  

Tags: ys jagan mohan reddy, protests, mekapati rajamohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur




