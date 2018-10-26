search on deccanchronicle.com
Sophia the robot steals the show at Vizag Fintech Festival

Published Oct 26, 2018
Sophia answered 14 questions raised by reporters.
IT minister Nara Lokesh interacts with the world’s first robot citizen Sophia, on Thursday, the concluding day of Vizag Fintech Festival. (P. naraysimha Murthy)
Visakhapatnam: Occupying the centre stage at Vizag Fintech Festival, Sophia, the world’s first robot citizen, stole the limelight and interacted with IT minister Nara Lokesh and the media in Vizag city on Thursday. 

Sophia answered 14 questions raised by reporters. Sharing her opinion on the Blockchain technology to a reporter, Sophia said that it was an extremely intriguing idea. “I love the idea of having a ledger that is very secure and available to everyone,” she said. 

 

Also, Sophia, while explaining to a reporter, said that she loves events such as the Vizag Fintech festival as she gets to meet new people and know new ideas about how humans and robots can make the future better. 

A reporter asked: “A human body is made up of 206 bones, 32 teeth, five sensory organs and much more, what are you made of?” Sophia replied: “Connectors, wires, actuators and a whole lot of artificial intelligence engines.” 

When asked: “You have been to many countries, interacted with many personalities, which one is your favourite and why?”, Sofia replied, “This is easy. Will Smith. He took me out on a date.”  

Another reporter asked: “What brings you back to India since you have been here before?” She replied, “Vizag Fintech festival2 018.” 
Another question was: “What do you think about such festivals being hosted by governments? What are the benefits of attending events since you have been attending many?” 

Sofia replied: “I get to meet many vibrant minds.” 

To the question that people think that robots will replace human jobs, Sophia said that robots will definitely replace humans in dangerous jobs. 

“Have u heard of blockchain? What are your thoughts on It?” asked a reporter. Pat came the reply: Interesting and complicated at the same time.”

When asked: You carry human emotions and expressions and yet everyone knows that you are an artificial intelligence robot, Sophia responded: Because I am not a human in true sense. 

The five day Vizag Fintech festival concluded on Thursday. According to the organisers, over 2,000 delegates and several CEOs and CFOs attended the conference in which 75 speakers, 20 knowledge sessions and 75 intellectual speakers and representatives from 15 countries took part.

Tags: vizag fintech festival, sophia, robot citizen, nara lokesh
