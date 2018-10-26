search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Political parties in Warangal seek lowering of campaign expenditure

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Oct 26, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Say that slab fixed by EC steep compared to 2014 elections.
Political party representatives put forth their representation to joint collector S. Dayanand on Thursday.
 Political party representatives put forth their representation to joint collector S. Dayanand on Thursday.

WARANGAL: Political parties in Warangal are opposing to the campaign expenditure slab fixed by the Election Commission. Representatives of several political parties met the Warangal Urban district joint collector S. Dayanand and sought for the expenditure slab in accordance to the 2014 elections.

District Congress committee secretary E. V. Srinivas contended that the expenditure slab fixed by the Election Commission was too steep when compared to that of the 2014 elections.

 

“For example, the previous amount for a public meeting for 10,000 people was Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per day but this time it has been increased to Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000. 

“Similarly, a VIP chair which cost Rs 300 in 2014 is now Rs 500. The rent for a party office in a commercial area is `6,000 and in a residential area Rs 4,000. Wages for drivers have been fixed at Rs 15,000 plus ‘daily batta’. 

Car drivers have been hired by us for many years and their salary is Rs 10,000. We request the Election Commission to reconsider these slabs as it increases the expenditure”.  

At this rate, we will be unable to manage our campaigns within the cap of Rs 28 lakh, he added. Representatives including Rao Amarender Reddy from BJP, E. Nageshwar Rao from TRS and other parties also put forward their representation.

...
Tags: political parties, election commission
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tanning for a decade leaves woman with a hole in her face and a severe headache

The process left her with face paralysis as she now takes her skin care routine very seriously (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
 

Here are the symptoms of stroke and ways you can prevent attack

A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Things you can buy instead of buying an iPhone XS Max 512GB

Apple launched the most expensive 2018 flagship smartphones in September 2018.
 

Apple iPhone XR first impressions: A week with the cheaper 2018 iPhone

The white iPhone XR oozes sophistication and elegance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajahmundry: Officials aim to keep Diwali incident-free

Rajahmundry sub collector C.M. Sai Kanth Varma held a meeting with traders and officials from revenue, police, fire, power and municipal corporation here on Thursday.

Hyderabad: New model course in public health

The curriculum guidelines are the result of deliberations between public health experts of India and the UK, which has been going on since 2015.

Challenges mount in hypothyroidism care

There is a demand to have a national advisory board on hypothyrioidism to understand the gaps in diagnosis and treatment of the disease in India as it is found to be misdiagnosed and over-treated.

Hyderabad: Pregnant women, kids need extra medical care

Even mild hypothyroidism has adverse effects for both mother and the foetus.

YSRC leaders rough up attacker

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham