Political parties in Warangal seek lowering of campaign expenditure

WARANGAL: Political parties in Warangal are opposing to the campaign expenditure slab fixed by the Election Commission. Representatives of several political parties met the Warangal Urban district joint collector S. Dayanand and sought for the expenditure slab in accordance to the 2014 elections.

District Congress committee secretary E. V. Srinivas contended that the expenditure slab fixed by the Election Commission was too steep when compared to that of the 2014 elections.

“For example, the previous amount for a public meeting for 10,000 people was Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per day but this time it has been increased to Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000.

“Similarly, a VIP chair which cost Rs 300 in 2014 is now Rs 500. The rent for a party office in a commercial area is `6,000 and in a residential area Rs 4,000. Wages for drivers have been fixed at Rs 15,000 plus ‘daily batta’.

Car drivers have been hired by us for many years and their salary is Rs 10,000. We request the Election Commission to reconsider these slabs as it increases the expenditure”.

At this rate, we will be unable to manage our campaigns within the cap of Rs 28 lakh, he added. Representatives including Rao Amarender Reddy from BJP, E. Nageshwar Rao from TRS and other parties also put forward their representation.