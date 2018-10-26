search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No checks at airport entry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA
Published Oct 26, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 12:54 am IST
At Hyderabad and other airports anyone can enter the premises just by showing the ID and ticket.
YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy being treated at a hospital on Thursday.
 YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy being treated at a hospital on Thursday.

Hyderabad: It is relatively easy for anyone to enter an airport with concealed weapons as the passengers are not frisked at the entrance or is the baggage scanned. 

The Central Industrial Security Force, which guards the RGI Airport at Shamshabad, only checks the identification and the air ticket of the person entering the terminal. Once inside, the passenger can move freely inside. 

 

The security checks come only later, during check-in. Staff working inside the airport, like Janipally Srinivasa Rao who attacked YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, are only randomly checked. They can enter the premises with a special pass.

A senior police official said “Checking of luggage and baggage scanning at the RGI airport are performed only during check-in.” 

There is also lack of checking at the parking area, passenger holding area before entering the airport. Suspicious activities would be monitored by the armed personnel.

There were instances where passengers were caught with live bullets and weapons in the RGIA only during the baggage scan at the check-in, but not at the entry.

A senior official from the CISF said VIP security was not its mandate. “As designed in the National Civil Aviation Security Programme and as ordered by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the CISF mandate is anti-terror, anti-sabotage and anti-hijacking measures,” he said.

He said the CISF does passenger identification at the departure gates by matching of ticket details with the identity card like Aadhaar and others for passengers. 

“The CISF does not check hand baggage or check-in baggage nor frisk every passenger. They do so only on a random basis,” he said.

For employees and staff working in the airport, the Airport Entry Pass is issued based on the antecedent verification by the local police. Such employees are only randomly checked. “The responsibility of the CISF starts at the sterile hold area,” he said.

...
Tags: rgi airport, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, airport, security checks
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tanning for a decade leaves woman with a hole in her face and a severe headache

The process left her with face paralysis as she now takes her skin care routine very seriously (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
 

Here are the symptoms of stroke and ways you can prevent attack

A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Things you can buy instead of buying an iPhone XS Max 512GB

Apple launched the most expensive 2018 flagship smartphones in September 2018.
 

Apple iPhone XR first impressions: A week with the cheaper 2018 iPhone

The white iPhone XR oozes sophistication and elegance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Attack done only for publicity, says DGP RP Thakur

R.P. Thakur

Attacker sought sympathy for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

J. Srinivasa Rao

KCR speaks to Jagan Mohan Reddy, enquires about his injury

Caretaker Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called up YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to enquire about his health. (Photo: File)

In MP, man gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife for being fat; arrested

During an altercation, the husband named Hussain allegedly divorced his wife by saying 'talaq' thrice at of his mother's instance .(Photo: ANI)

Govt asks Google, Facebook, WhatsApp to check rumours, texts inciting unrest

The meeting was attended by representatives of Facebook, Google, Twitter, Whatsapp, YouTube and Instagram as well as officials from the Department of Telecom and various security agencies. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham