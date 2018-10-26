search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kothagudem keeps candidates guessing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | A. RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Oct 26, 2018, 2:35 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 2:35 am IST
There is an ongoing power struggle in the Mahakutami over seat allocation.
The Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had won from the segment thrice and the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) once, since 1983.
 The Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had won from the segment thrice and the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) once, since 1983.

Kothagudem: Voters of the Kothagudem Assembly constituency think differently about the elections. There are many industrial workers in this segment, who work for companies like The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS), Navabharat and NMDC. 

The Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had won from the segment thrice and the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) once, since 1983. 

 

Vanama Venkateswara Rao had bagged the seat in 1989, 1999 and 2004 and Koneru Nageswara Rao in 1983, 1985 and 1994. The people of the Kothagudem Assembly constituency welcomed regional parties in the beginning. 

The Telugu Desam Party  (TDP) won in the segment in 1983 and TRS in 2014. Jalagam Venkat Rao, a TRS candidate has been working hard to win a second time in the elections. Jalagam Vengal Rao took the initiative of setting up various mega industries in Kothagudem district when he was the Chief Minister of AP and the Union industries minister.

There is an ongoing power struggle in the Mahakutami over seat allocation. Former minister, Vanama Venkateswara Rao, is making all efforts to get a Congress ticket and his relative, Yadavalli Krishna, is also insisting on the same seat. But the CPI, being part of the alliance wants to the Kothagudem seat. 

Former MLA, K. Sambasiva Rao, is hoping for a CPI ticket. The role of SCCL miners is a key factor in winning the seat. The TRS trade union, Telangana Boggughani Karmika Sangham, won the recognised Union elections held two years ago. The TRS is confident that this section of votes will be in its favour as the government had announced different sops for miners such as interest free loans for employees and increasing increments and other sops. 

In the KTPS too, the government made the contract workers permanent. The influence of government schemes is important to the ruling party. K. Sunder, a teacher, said, “A correct picture of the segment will be known after the announcement of the rival candidate.” 

Jalagam Venkat Rao is campaigning smoothly and has overcome dissident problems. Many residents in Kothagudem have complained about the increasing temperatures and pollution in the coal town.  There is a demand that the SCCL take up more green projects, an area which has been neglected by it so far. 

...
Tags: kothagudem assembly constituency, elections, ktps
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear

Powerful hurricane caused an entire island in Hawaii to disappear.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tanning for a decade leaves woman with a hole in her face and a severe headache

The process left her with face paralysis as she now takes her skin care routine very seriously (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 10GB RAM and sliding camera launched

The device flaunts a truly bezel-less display — no notch here.
 

Here are the symptoms of stroke and ways you can prevent attack

A stroke occurs when blood stops flowing to part of the brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Things you can buy instead of buying an iPhone XS Max 512GB

Apple launched the most expensive 2018 flagship smartphones in September 2018.
 

Apple iPhone XR first impressions: A week with the cheaper 2018 iPhone

The white iPhone XR oozes sophistication and elegance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajahmundry: Officials aim to keep Diwali incident-free

Rajahmundry sub collector C.M. Sai Kanth Varma held a meeting with traders and officials from revenue, police, fire, power and municipal corporation here on Thursday.

Hyderabad: New model course in public health

The curriculum guidelines are the result of deliberations between public health experts of India and the UK, which has been going on since 2015.

Challenges mount in hypothyroidism care

There is a demand to have a national advisory board on hypothyrioidism to understand the gaps in diagnosis and treatment of the disease in India as it is found to be misdiagnosed and over-treated.

Hyderabad: Pregnant women, kids need extra medical care

Even mild hypothyroidism has adverse effects for both mother and the foetus.

YSRC leaders rough up attacker

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham