search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala HC raps govt, says heavy price to be paid if innocent devotees are held

PTI
Published Oct 26, 2018, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 8:47 pm IST
Police have arrested more than 1,400 people in connection with Sabarimala protests and registered 450 cases over the past few days.
The temple witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict. (Photo: File)
 The temple witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict. (Photo: File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court Friday warned that a heavy price would have to be paid if innocent persons are arrested, as it rapped the state government on the arrest of Ayyappa devotees who had allegedly engaged in violent protests against the Supreme Court order allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala shrine.

Taking stringent action against the protesters, police have arrested more than 1,400 people in connection with the protests all over the state and registered 450 cases over the past few days. 

 

"Don't play to the gallery," a division bench, comprising justices P R Ramachandra Menon and Devan Ramachandran, said. Considering a plea challenging the "massive" arrest of Ayyappa devotees, the bench directed that the arrest should be made only after properly investigating such persons' participation in the alleged violent protests. 

The court also directed police to investigate whether it was true devotees who had reached the temple for offering prayers during the recent monthly pooja. 

Petitioners Suresh Kumar and Anoj Kumar, hailing from Pathanamthitta where the hill shrine is located, alleged that even devotees who participated in the "Nama Japa Yajnam" (chanting of Ayyappa mantras) were harassed by police. 

Police reportedly told them that they were liable to be prosecuted for committing various offences, of which they are totally ignorant, they alleged. The temple had witnessed high drama recently with around a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being prevented by protesting devotees from entering it after the doors were opened for all women following the apex court verdict. 

The bench also directed the government not to appoint non-Hindus as Devaswom Commissioners. The court gave the direction while disposing of a plea filed by Kerala BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai, challenging the amendments to the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act, 1950, which allow the appointment of non-Hindus as Devaswom Commissioners. 

The state government has submitted only Hindus would be appointed Commissioners of the Travancore Devaswom Board and the Cochin Devaswom Board. 

...
Tags: kerala hc, kerala govt, sabarimala protests, sabarimala temple, kerala cm pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This is why Meghan always walks slightly behind her husband Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wear a ta'ovala, a traditional Tongan dress wrapped around the waist, at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks

Doctor invents make-up to protect people from acid attacks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

WhatsApp rolls out a fun feature for Android and iOS

The new feature is already available for iPhone users on stable 2.18.100 version, however, Android is yet to receive the new update.
 

Meghan Markle's wedding dress goes on display at Windsor Castle

Britain's Prince Harry, right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Australian Geographic Society Gala Awards event in Sydney, Australia, Friday Oct. 26, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Portrait painted by artificial intelligence fetches $432,000 at auction

The signature on the painting is an algorithm that was actually used to create the artwork (Photo: AFP)
 

UK fines Facebook over data privacy scandal, EU seeks audit

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

22-yr-old soldier killed as protesters hurl stones at Army convoy in J&K

22-year-old Rajendra Singh was provided immediate medical assistance and taken to 92 Base Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Rajini has become puppet, supported by communal elements': DMK

In his communication to RMM members on Tuesday, Rajinikanth had said that he was committed to ushering in change in political horizon sans the trappings of money and lure of posts. (Photo: File)

Equal seats for BJP, JD(U) in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and BJP President Amit Shah on Friday after the meeting. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

8 killed, 3 injured in blast at firecracker factory in UP’s Budaun

Firefighters reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

TN govt announces 20 per cent Diwali bonus for transport employees

The chief minister also issued orders that the subsidy provided by the government to the transport corporations would continue enabling them to meet the additional expenditures incurred due to rise in fuel costs. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham