J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Sopore

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pazalpora village of Dangiwacha town in the north Kashmir district this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired on the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight is going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.