Nation, Current Affairs

7 killed, 3 injured in blast at firecracker factory in UP’s Budaun

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Oct 26, 2018, 6:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 6:21 pm IST
Firefighters reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.
Firefighters reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Firefighters reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Budaun: At least seven people died and three severely injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The injured have been taken to the nearby hospital.

 

Firefighters reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. A man is reportedly trapped under the debris.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the explosion and has ordered the district magistrate to take all necessary action.

He has also asked them to provide relief to the injured, reports said.

More details are awaited.

...
Tags: blast at firecracker factory, budaun blast
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Budaun




