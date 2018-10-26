search on deccanchronicle.com
Equal seats for BJP, JD(U) in Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : SANJANA JADHAV
Published Oct 26, 2018, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Oct 26, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
The BJP president said that details about the exact number of seats will be revealed in the coming days.
JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and BJP President Amit Shah on Friday after the meeting. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and BJP President Amit Shah on Friday after the meeting. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Mumbai: In the run-up to the 2019 General Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Friday announced that the BJP and Janta Dal United will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on an equal number of seats in Bihar.

The announcement came after Shah met JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Friday. 

 

Addressing a press conference, Shah said, "It has been decided that the BJP and JD(U) will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar. Numbers will be announced in a few days."

Other NDA allies, including the LJP and the RLSP, will get due representation in the seat sharing formula, Shah said

He added, "Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Khushwaha are firmly with the NDA and their parties will get due representation in seat sharing."

(With inputs from agencies)

